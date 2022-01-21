ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,017 Increased By 191.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,743 Increased By 77.7 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkey passes law exempting converted lira deposits from corporate tax

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's parliament approved a law late on Thursday under which lira deposits converted from foreign currency under a scheme to support the lira will be exempt from corporate income tax on gains resulting from the conversion.

State-owned Anadolu news agency said interest and profits earned on the converted lira accounts with at least three months' maturity will be exempt from the tax if they are converted by the fourth-quarter tax return submission date, which is Feb. 17.

On Jan. 11, Turkey's Official Gazette announced that Ankara had included corporate foreign currency and gold deposit accounts converted to lira in the scheme that protects local currency savings against exchange rate volatility.

Volatile Turkish lira seesaws after inflation surges

The scheme, announced by President Tayyip Erdogan in December, compensates depositors for any loss in the value of the lira incurred during the duration of the deposit.

The lira slumped 44% in value against the dollar last year after the central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September. The lira has steadied this month. It was 0.8% weaker at 13.43 against the dollar on Friday.

Deposits under the scheme have so far reached 163 billion lira ($12.1 billion), Erdogan said on Wednesday. But Reuters has reported that most of that amount comes from existing lira accounts rather than dollars or euros.

Also under the legislation, inflation accounting will be postponed until Dec. 31, 2023, even if all necessary conditions are met for inflation accounting in the 2021, 2022 fiscal periods and the 2023 quarterly periods.

Tayyip Erdogan lira Gazette foreign currency Ankara income tax Turkey's parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey passes law exempting converted lira deposits from corporate tax

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains against US dollar

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pakistan's REER declines in December as trade competitiveness improves

At least 2 killed as gusty winds hit Karachi

China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Read more stories