Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe by 184 runs to clinch ODI series

AFP Updated 21 Jan, 2022

KANDY: Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka hammered Zimbabwe by 184 runs in the third and final one-day international to clinch the series 2-1 on Friday.

Zimbabwe were all out for 70 in 24.4 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's total of 254-9 in Kandy.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and offspinner Ramesh Mendis claimed two wickets each.

Ervine, Raza fire Zimbabwe to 302 in Sri Lanka ODI

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 55 and Charith Asalanka made 52 for Sri Lanka after they elected to bat first.

