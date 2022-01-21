ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 104.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.74%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.59%)
GGL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.52%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.48%)
TPL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.3%)
TPLP 28.03 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (9.66%)
TREET 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.97%)
TRG 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.97%)
UNITY 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.21%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By 23.2 (0.51%)
BR30 17,714 Increased By 144.6 (0.82%)
KSE100 44,994 Increased By 167.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,733 Increased By 67 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

5G launched in US

NEW YORK: Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major...
AFP Updated 21 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back.

The firms spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year, but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes’ radio altimeters, which can operate at the same frequencies and are vital for landing at night or in bad weather.

Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.

Despite the scaling back, a handful of international carriers cut flights to the United States from their schedules Wednesday, but there were no mass cancelations and some companies planned to resume service the following day.

By early morning local time Thursday, 473 flights through US airports had been cancelled, according to tracking website FlightAware, down from last week when there were no major dispruptions.

Airlines disrupted worldwide by US 5G ‘nightmare’

Airlines that cut Wednesday flights included Air India, ANA and Japan Airlines, though all three said they would restore routes the following day.

“Our Delhi to JFK flight left this morning at 7 AM (0130 GMT),” Air India’s spokesman said, adding it would also be operating flights to San Franscisco and Chicago.

ANA and Japan Airlines also said they were restoring service on Thursday after assurances from regulators at Washington’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“As the launch of the 5G service in the US has now been partially postponed, operation of ANA flights from January 20 will follow the normal schedule,” ANA President Yuji Hirako said in a statement.

The FAA said Wednesday that it has now approved 62 percent of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with 5G — up from the 45 percent on Sunday.

“Even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the agency said.

“The FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems. Passengers should check with their airlines for latest flight schedules.”

AT&T said Wednesday its high-speed service was available in “limited parts” of eight major metropolitan areas across the United States, while Verizon said it now provides 5G coverage to 90 million Americans.

US 5G AT&T Verizon

Comments

1000 characters

5G launched in US

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories