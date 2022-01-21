ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 104.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.74%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.59%)
GGL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.03%)
GTECH 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.88%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.48%)
TPL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.3%)
TPLP 28.03 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (9.66%)
TREET 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.97%)
TRG 83.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.03%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 24.7 (0.54%)
BR30 17,716 Increased By 147.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 44,998 Increased By 172.2 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,736 Increased By 70.2 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Reuters Updated 21 Jan, 2022

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Thursday jailed a man for five years in the first conviction over religious riots in New Delhi in 2020, when more than 50 people, most of them Muslims, were killed.

The riots, the worst such violence in the capital in decades, followed months of protests against a citizenship law that critics say discriminates against the Muslim minority in the mostly Hindu country.

CPJ condemns shutting down of Kashmir Press Club

Prosecutors and witnesses said Dinesh Yadav was part of a mob of up to 200 mostly Hindu rioters who vandalised and set fire to the house of a woman named Manori, New Delhi’s Karkardooma Court heard last month.

Indian court Muslim minority 2020 Delhi riots Dinesh Yadav

Comments

1000 characters

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories