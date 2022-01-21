CM takes steps to improve governance in Murree

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to post an additional deputy commissioner along with relevant staff in Murree against 19 newly-created posts and budget in this regard was approved in the meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The CM also approved to appoint an SP rank officer for the new Kohsar Division in Murree along with the approval of development schemes for Faisalabad valuing around Rs3 billion. An amount of Rs2.30 billion would be spent on 179 schemes of water supply and sanitation etc.

It may be added that the CM Usman Bazdar in the light of inquiry report about the Murree tragedy has taken action against 15 officers of different departments including removal of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, CPO, AC Murree and other officers of different departments, CTO Rawalpindi, DSP Traffic, SE Highways Circle to Rawalpindi, XEN Highway Rawalpindi, XEN Highway Mechanical Rawalpindi, SDO Highway Mechanical Murree, Divisional Forest Officer Murree, District Emergency Officer Murree, Incharge Murree Rescue 1122, PDMA Punjab director have also been suspended and disciplinary action has been ordered against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022