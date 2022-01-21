ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt set to allow export of 14 items to Kabul

Mushtaq Ghumman 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to allow export of those 14 items whose major raw materials/components are imported in Pak rupees and remove 45 Regulatory Duty (RD) on import of pine nut (Chilghoza) from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture, which was opposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Commerce Ministry, in its summary to the Prime Minister, who is also Minister In Charge Commerce, stated that in order to facilitate the export of perishable goods to Afghanistan, export of fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat are allowed against Pakistani currency on filing of regular shipping bills without the requirement of E-form under Export Policy Order.

Keeping in view the precarious situation owing to freezing of Afghan funds abroad, Ministry of Commerce had proposed adding rice and pharmaceuticals to the list of items allowed to be exported to Afghanistan against Pakistan currency. The proposal was supported by the FBR, and a summary was placed before the ECC in this regard, but was deferred due to reservations of the SBP.

Due to the situation in Afghanistan and absence of any formal banking infrastructure in the country, exports from Pakistan to Afghanistan have declined from $ 517.24 million during July-December FY 2020-21 to S 328.25 million during same time period of FY 2021-22.

In an inter-ministerial meeting on Foreign Currency Reserves held on January 4, 2022 Finance Minister had desired Ministry of Commerce to examine the pros and cons of Afghan trade in Pak Rupees.

Ministry of Commerce held a meeting on with FBR and SBP to deliberate on the matter. FBR supported the proposal of allowing exports in Pak Rupees, while SBP opposed the proposal.

In this respect, one option is to allow trade with Afghanistan in Pak Rupee (PKR) without specification of items. However, it would not be appropriate to allow export of those items whose major raw materials/components are imported as this is likely to adversely affect the current account deficit.

A more appropriate option would be to allow export of those items to Afghanistan against Pakistan currency which constitute a significant part of exports to Afghanistan and are not likely to affect Pakistan’s import bill. Besides, the items already allowed for export against PKR under EPO, 2020 form a major component of exports to Afghanistan, covering over 60% of overall exports.

The proposed list is as follows: (i) cereal goats, meal, pellets etc; (ii) animal & vegetable fats and oil; (iii) malt extracts, food preparation ;(iv) food preparations n.e.s; (v) organic chemicals;(vi) essential oils, perfumes; (vii) soaps; (viii) plastic and rubber; (ix) iron and steel; b(x) aluminum and products; (xi) wooden/fiberboard and plywood; (xii) paper and paperboard; (xiii) machinery/electronics and; (xiv) tanning, dyeing extracts and pigments.

The overall export of these items was $ 186.48 million during July-December 2020 whereas their share in overall export to Afghanistan was $ 36.6 million in the comparable period last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Kabul export Commerce Ministry

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt set to allow export of 14 items to Kabul

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories