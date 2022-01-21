ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
Jan 21, 2022
Japanese envoy, Hammad discuss energy cooperation

NNI 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada called on Federal Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar here on Thursday and matters of Pakistan-Japan collaboration in the energy sector came under discussion.

Showing satisfaction at the current level of bilateral ties, Minister Hammad Azhar appreciated the longstanding engagement of Japan with Pakistan for improving its economic and social infrastructure, said a press release.

The minister lauded the Japanese investment, particularly in the energy sector and highlighted that Pakistan’s energy sector offers vast opportunities for investment, urged Japanese entrepreneurs to come forward and invest by taking advantage of business friendly environment in the country.

Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada informed that 2022 marks the 70th year of Japan-Pakistan diplomatic relations and many activities would be organized by both sides to mark this milestone achievement.

The Japanese envoy recalled that the Government of Japan had been investing in Pakistan in the power sector and reassured that Japan would further enhance its investment portfolio in Pakistan.

