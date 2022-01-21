Crackdown against fancy, fake number plates to be launched today

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise department would launch crackdown against the vehicle owners with fancy and fake number plates on Friday (today), said sources.

According to the sources, criminal cases would be registered against fake and unapproved number plates under the motor vehicle ordinance. Already, they said, warnings are also being issued to all such vehicle owners over the last one week. Both warning and awareness notices have been issued to some 400 owners, they added.

