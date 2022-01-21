RUD, CBD projects: PM reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: According to information shared at a meeting on Ravi Urban Development (RUD) and Central Business District (CBD) projects on Thursday, revenue of Rs15 billion is projected from the sale of seven mixed-use plots in the CBD.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the progress was briefed on components of the Rural Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects that will be considered for inclusion in the CPEC projects.

The meeting was also informed that the Chaharbagh residential project, which spans 1,500 kanals and has 3,000 flats, including 1,000 low-cost homes, has been launched.

In addition, the conference was informed that 17,500 applications have been received for the balloting that will take place next month.

With regard to the CBD, the meeting was told that levelling and excavation work has started in Walton.

The prime minister termed these projects of vital importance for the country and the people of Lahore as besides other things these projects are essential to control congestion and pollution in Lahore city. The government has revitalised dead capital to earn revenues and has initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned in the last 20 years, he added. The prime minister stated that these projects will substantially reduce pollution levels due to inclusion of green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources, and eco-friendly international best practices. He warned that disciplinary action shall be taken against officials who do not adhere to timelines that cause delay in projects’ implementation.

The PM also directed the Punjab government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces have been reserved in all the projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction.

It was apprised that seven international groups have participated in the establishment of a waste treatment plant in the Ravi Urban Development project and agreements have been reached with international organisations including un-habitat to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was attended by Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Haider (retd), chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, and senior officials.

Provincial Minister Punjab Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, and senior officials of the Punjab government joined via video link.

