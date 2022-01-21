NSA explains NSP’s approach to Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Jammu and Kashmir has been declared as vital to national security interest of the country in the National Security Policy (NSP) document and normalisation of ties with neighbours, including India would be without compromising the core issues and vital national interest.

The NSA stated this, while briefing the in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir on the National Security Policy here Thursday, which was chaired by its chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, according to a statement issued by the office of the chairman committee.

Yusuf said that irrespective of the debate on the policy, Jammu and Kashmir has been listed as a separate entity in the policy document and has been declared as vital national security interest of the country.

“It merits mention that identifying Kashmir as vital national security interest means that any threat to vital national security interest would evoke war,” the statement added.

Moeed said the policy revolves around economic security. He said that our target is economic security and “ideally we want to normalize relations with India, Afghanistan and other neighbours without compromising our core issues and vital national interest.”

“Jammu and Kashmir is vital national security interest for Pakistan and no normalization can take place while compromising Kashmir dispute,” he said, adding that Kashmiris are facing crimes against humanity and war crimes at hand of the Indian illegal occupational regime in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan would keep exposing Indian crimes to the world.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the policy document describes Kashmir dispute as vital national security interest.

He said that the policy reaffirms political and moral support to Kashmiris. He said that resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute is central to our relations with India and it is for the first time Pakistan declared Kashmir as vital national security interest.

“The policy says that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decide their future through right to self-determination per UN resolutions. The onus is on India to create enabling environment for peace and development in the region. The international community is increasingly criticising India for atrocities and war crimes being committed by India’s illegal occupational regime in Jammu and Kashmir, “he added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Moeed Yusuf had added new ideas and vigour to the policymaking and all members laud his role. He said that both houses of the Parliament should also be briefed on the National Security Policy.

Yusuf said that the National Security Division had briefed the Parliamentary Committee on National Security but the opposition had boycott for political reasons. He said that this policy is a start and it would evolve with the input coming from various stakeholders.

Afridi asked what is the proposals of the NSP about Beharis, Bengalis, and Afghans living in Pakistan as refugees or destitute.

He said that the policy proposals about non-state actors should also be briefed.

The meeting also discussed a detailed plan to observe February 5 as Black Day.

