United Marine Agencies

TEXT: It is my pleasure to contribute to the development of Japan-Pakistan relations especially at this very important time of celebrations of year 2022 which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Since our cordial relationship began in 1952.

Development cooperation between the two countries had started back in 1954 and to date. Pakistani products export to Japan in 2021 stood high records. Moreover, Japanese companies located in Pakistan have established long-standing business relations with Pakistan and contributed to Pakistani economic development through large amounts of investment and employment.

Japan has been a member of the Aid to Pakistan Consortium since 1961 and has been regularly assisting Pakistan with its development programs by providing financial support. Standing as the third largest economy of the world, Japan has a nominal GDP of over five trillion Dollars, while that of Pakistan's nearly 250 Billion and fast growing.

Japan has been in the forefront to assist Pakistan with its development needs; examples of which include, but not limited to, Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project, Modernization of Daudkhel Fertilizer Plant, Indus Highway, Jamshoro Thermal Power Station, Kohat Tunnel and numerous other in the social sectors such as construction of children's hospitals, providing equipment to basic health units throughout Pakistan, supporting technical and vocational education, improving supply of drinking water, helping improve environmental conditions and even modernizing safety measures at major airports and sea ports with state of the art screening equipment most of which are funded through outright grant-in-aid to Pakistan.

Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) is a bilateral forum established in 2001 with a view to promoting trade and investments between the two friendly countries. To achieve this objective. Currently, there are over 85 Japanese Companies now operating in Pakistan providing employment to over ten thousand and helping the government exchequer annually with over 60 Billion Rupees in taxes. In the industrial sector, Japan leads the automotive sector with almost all known Japanese brands with their presence; the first amongst them to start in 1980.

On this imperative account, UMA reckons for strengthen the ties further by fortifying mutual exchange of knowledge, trade, development and goodwill for the welfare of the countries.

UMA grants felicitations and considerations to both Japan and Pakistan for their significant assistances in solidifying this friendship over the last 70 years.

COMPANY PROFILE

United Marine Agencies Founded in 1988, UMA is one of Pakistan’s top five shipping agents, having with some of the best-known brands of the world. Known for providing efficient and economical shipping, cargo and related marine services in Pakistan and beyond, UMA primarily acts as a shipping agent for lines, containers, bulk cargo, passenger cruise carriers, tankers and conventional vessels calling at the ports of Pakistan. UMA strives to be the leading provider of shipping and logistics solutions, creating lasting values for its clients, principals, shareholders, employees and the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Sohail Shams is the Chief Executive Officer of the United Marine Agencies – one of the leading shipping agencies of Pakistan. Trained and groomed under the watchful eyes of his father, Mr. Shams-ul-Haq, a legend in shipping industry of Pakistan. Mr. Sohail Shams possesses more than three decades of experience and deep insight of shipping industry.

Currently the company is representing many renowned shipping lines like Hyundai Merchant Marine Company Ltd., HAMBURGSUD, R.C.L., KMTC, Swire & CEEKAY calling at Pakistani ports. In addition to the usual tasks that an agency performs, UMA also supervises and handles all port operations through its designated associates, who are licensed stevedores, Terminal Operators and who maintain fully equipped container terminals within and off the port limits. The company’s Quality Management System is recognized and certified by Bureau Veritas under the ISO 9001-2015 benchmark. UMA has also earned the ISO 9002 certification for its ‘Quality Management Systems. UMA accepts cargo for virtually every region of the world including Far East. Australia, New Zealand, Red Sea. Europe, USA, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, West Africa, Gulf, South America, etc. UMA’s specialty is provision of services to importers of petroleum products, especially for the Ministry of Petroleum. We also attend to vessels calling at Pakistani ports for loading of molasses or chemicals. Besides this, UMA represents a number of shipping companies who operate their vessels for the discharge of palm oil and other vegetable products. UMA provides complete door-to-door service to transport containers of FCL cargo within Pakistan, we also work with importers and traders who require the professional help in transporting their goods from Karachi to up-country destinations.

Sohail Shams

CEO United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd

