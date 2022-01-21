Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations: Messages from H.E. Imtiaz Ahmed Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

TEXT: As we celebrate year 2022 commemorating 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan, I am very happy to share that our friendship is strengthening day by day as we see increasing and expanding cooperation at various levels of engagement. Our mutual and focused efforts towards integrating both economies and increasing people to people contacts are showing positive results as we see a growing trend in bilateral trade, initiation of projects with new and diversified investments, and an increase in interest of Pakistani professionals in Japanese industries especially in information technology sector. The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo will be hosting a variety of programs this year to introduce Pakistani culture, food, products and tourism attractions to Japanese people both in person and virtually. During the past couple of years, due to covid related restrictions, we could not host mega events that we plan to arrange this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary in a befitting manner. I look forward to an even stronger partnership between Pakistan and Japan in all areas of cooperation.

