ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'No silver bullet' for English cricket after Ashes fiasco: ECB

AFP 20 Jan, 2022

LONDON: England cricket chiefs have said there is "no silver bullet" for domestic first-class cricket following demands for substantial reforms after a dismal Ashes campaign.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison called for a red-ball "reset" to help Joe Root's Test team, who recently slumped to a 4-0 series defeat in Australia

The ECB announced its 2022 domestic fixtures on Thursday.

There will be five rounds of four-day County Championship matches in June and July, compared with just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following two revamped seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the season will start on April 7, with four successive weeks of red-ball matches, and finish on September 29 -- with no Championship fixtures at all in August, when the second edition of The Hundred will take precedence.

Neil Snowball, the ECB's managing director of county cricket, admitted the schedule was not ideal in striking a balance between the first-class and limited-over formats but said it was an improvement from last year.

"We know there's no silver bullet," he said. "All of the different things that we need to consider have been talked about a lot -- whether it's what type of ball we use, what type of pitches we play on, the format of competitions.

"It needs a comprehensive review. I think there's a feeling that we haven't got the balance right (between the formats) at the moment and that's what we need to look at.

"We need to get the first-class counties, the ECB, the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) and the other stakeholders together and then work out a plan through this year hopefully so that we can start making some changes from 2023. But there's absolute commitment to do that."

ECB England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison No silver bullet

Comments

1000 characters

'No silver bullet' for English cricket after Ashes fiasco: ECB

IHC indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Indian court jails man in first conviction over 2020 Delhi riots

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

UAE says missiles, drones used in attack, some intercepted

After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

Emirates to resume US flights after 'temporary' 5G reprieve

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Read more stories