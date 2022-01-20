ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Markets

Indian shares tumble on declines in tech firms, Bajaj Finserv

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: India's blue-chip stock indexes saw hefty losses for a third straight session on Thursday as inflation and policy tightening fears continued to pressure technology stocks, while heavyweight Bajaj Finserv dropped after reporting a lower quarterly profit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.01% lower at 17,757 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.06% to 59,464.62, both registering their lowest closing level in two weeks.

The indexes have fallen nearly 4% from the three-month peaks touched earlier this week, with analysts saying that a correction was due ahead of India's federal budget.

The Nifty and Sensex are still up around 8% from the lows seen in December and around 4.5% off the record highs touched in October.

Indian shares drop to over one-week lows on tech slump

Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, fell 1.8% ahead of its quarterly results due late on Friday.

IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 2.3% each, dragging the Nifty IT index to its lowest level in a month, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell into a correction territory on Wednesday.

Nifty component Bajaj Finserv, a holding company for financial services businesses including non-bank lender Bajaj Finance, sank 4.5% to a more than two-week low after its quarterly net profit slipped.

Automaker Bajaj Auto slid 3.7% on reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in profit.

Non-bank lender PTC India Financial services saw its worst plunge in nearly seven years as it sank 18.5% after saying three of its independent directors resigned citing lapses in corporate governance.

Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever dropped 2.1% ahead of its quarterly results.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

