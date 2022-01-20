ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares ease on energy slump, rate-hike worries

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

European shares eased on Thursday as weaker oil stocks and worries over a quicker pace of rate hikes in 2022 offset some quarterly earnings cheer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, after rising in the previous session on the back of positive earnings from the luxury goods sector and strong commodity prices.

Energy stocks dropped 1.2%, on course for their worst day in a month, as crude oil prices dipped following a month-long rally.

The US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, according to a Reuters poll.

Tech stocks, as a result, are set to log their third consecutive week in negative territory.

European stocks rise tracking big corporate news, China growth

"Investors are considering the best port of call in a world where money stops sloshing around, and growth stock darlings begin to look less attractive," said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

German producer prices rose 24.2% year-on-year in December, with the record annual jump driven by higher energy prices, official data showed on Thursday.

"With the price of oil and gas so high, and consumers under pressure, the threat of even higher prices will be making great big clanging noises in investors' ears," Hewson said.

The STOXX 600 has struggled for direction this week as investors worry about soaring inflation and monetary authorities quickening their policy tightening. Positive earnings updates and commodity-linked gains, however, have aided sentiment.

On the upside, Unilever climbed 1.5% on Thursday after abandoning plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, saying it would not raise its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer that GSK previously rejected.

Deliveroo jumped 3.0% after saying the gross value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in the food delivery company hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year.

Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik advanced 0.6% after posting quarterly earnings just above analysts' expectations and noting strong demand.

German sportswear maker Puma rose 2% after posting stronger-than-expected preliminary quarterly sales and core profit.

European stock markets DAX FTSE 100 index Frankfurt's

Comments

1000 characters

European shares ease on energy slump, rate-hike worries

IHC indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Indian court jails man in first conviction over 2020 Delhi riots

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

UAE says missiles, drones used in attack, some intercepted

After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

UK police arrest two men over Texas hostage siege

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Read more stories