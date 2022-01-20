ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.46%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.85%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,295 Decreased By -402.1 (-2.27%)
KSE100 44,539 Decreased By -294.8 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,546 Decreased By -106.1 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sydney to host two T20s in revised Sri Lanka series schedule

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

Australia's five-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka will be played in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne after the cricket board (CA) moved games out of Queensland and South Australia to reduce travel in light of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the first two T20s, followed by the Manuka Oval, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground set to host the final two games.

The series, which begins on Feb. 11, previously included Brisbane, Adelaide and the Gold Coast as the other venues.

"CA will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans, broadcasters and the wider community as we navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19," said Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley.

Australia's Langer not 'edgy' ahead of contract talks

"We know that fans in South Australia and Queensland will be disappointed to miss out on these matches and we remain committed to bringing international cricket to all states."

On Wednesday, New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia was postponed indefinitely because of uncertainty over when the visitors would be able to return home due to COVID-19 protocols.

New Zealand Sydney Cricket Ground Queensland Twenty20 series Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Australia Nick Hockley SriLanka

Comments

1000 characters

Sydney to host two T20s in revised Sri Lanka series schedule

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69bn gaming deal as poor countries struggle

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

PM given briefing on urea

Read more stories