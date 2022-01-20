ANL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.47%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.46%)
GGGL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.2%)
GGL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.42%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.61%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
TELE 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.55%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.07%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,331 Decreased By -365.6 (-2.07%)
KSE100 44,569 Decreased By -264.4 (-0.59%)
KSE30 17,561 Decreased By -90.8 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Indonesia aims to get mangrove restoration back on track in 2022

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia aims to restore 150,000 hectares of degraded mangroves this year, after rehabilitating about a quarter of this total last year when funds had to be diverted from the state budget to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The Southeast Asian nation, which has huge tracts of mangroves, launched a programme last year to restore 600,000 hectares (1.5 million acres) of degraded mangrove by 2024 to help absorb carbon emissions.

"Some studies have shown that mangrove forests can absorb four to five times more carbon emissions than landed tropical forests," Environment and forestry minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told a briefing.

Palm oil rises nearly 2pc on crude rally, Indonesian policy

Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is also the world's largest archipelago country, aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 or sooner.

Last year, 34,911 hectares were restored at a cost of 690 billion rupiah ($48.07 million), but for 2022 the allocated budget should rise to 3.2 trillion rupiah, said Hartono, head of Peatland and mangrove restoration agency, speaking at the same briefing.

The environment and forestry ministry is drafting up a regulation to open mangrove restoration for investors to help fund the programme.

