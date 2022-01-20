ANL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
AVN 98.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.98%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.9%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.14%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.85%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,550 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 17,301 Decreased By -396.1 (-2.24%)
KSE100 44,539 Decreased By -294.5 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,547 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's Woodside to step up investment spending in 2022

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Woodside Petroleum expects to hike its capital spending by about a third to $4 billion in 2022, as it advances oil and gas growth projects in Western Australia and Senegal as well as steps up efforts to start producing hydrogen.

After booking record quarterly sales revenue on soaring LNG prices, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Thursday the company was positioned for a big year aiming to seal a merger with the petroleum arm of BHP Group by June and progress the Scarborough gas field development and Pluto LNG plant expansion.

"It's important to get out of the blocks fast," O'Neill said, two months after hitting the final go-ahead for the $12 billion Scarborough and Pluto LNG expansion.

Woodside is also focused on its Sangomar oil project in Senegal, which O'Neill said was on track to start producing in 2023.

BHP Group joins Australia's big miners in electric trains purchase to transport iron ore

The company gave a clearer picture in its December quarterly report on the timing of three hydrogen projects in Oklahoma, Western Australia and Tasmania, all part of its plan to invest $5 billion in "new energy" between now and 2030.

"We need to start picking up a bit of pace there," O'Neill told Reuters.

Woodside aims to make a final investment decision on the first stage of the Oklahoma project - which would produce 32,850 tonnes a year - in the second half of 2022, and aims to reach a final go-ahead for the Tasmania project in 2023.

The Tasmania project will need to line up export customers before the company makes a final decision, O'Neill said.

Total investment spending in 2022 is expected to be between $3.8 billion and $4.2 billion, versus around $3 billion in 2021.

Woodside's sales jumped to $2.85 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $920 million a year ago, beating a Citi estimate of $1.97 billion.

Woodside estimated 2022 production would rise about 4% to between 92 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and 98 MMboe, excluding any BHP contribution.

Woodside Petroleum BHP Group

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's Woodside to step up investment spending in 2022

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Long-awaited SME policy launched

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69bn gaming deal as poor countries struggle

Extra recovery in Nov FCA: KE asked to return consumers Re0.67 per unit

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

PM given briefing on urea

Read more stories