China suspends six more flights from the United States over COVID cases

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's aviation regulator will suspend six more fights from the United States, it said on Thursday, taking to 96 the total cancellations this year, based on a Reuters tally.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered American Airlines to cancel two flights from Dallas to the commercial hub of Shanghai from the week of Feb. 7.

United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag

It also ordered China Southern Airlines to suspend four more flights from Los Angeles to the southern city of Guangzhou from Feb. 28, which stands to affect return flights to China in March.

No flights were available in February for booking from the United States to China, a Reuters search showed.

