US oil may test support zone of $85.29-$85.67

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support zone of $85.29-$85.67 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $83.69-$84.12 range.

The rise looks exhausted, as confirmed by the bearish divergence on the hourly MACD.

The resistance zone of $87.86-$88.36 may have triggered a deep correction which has been missing ever since the rise from the Jan. 3 low of $74.27.

Only a break above this resistance zone could the continuation of the uptrend be confirmed.

On the daily chart, the current fall is tentatively classified as a pullback towards $84.52.

A rising channel suggests an extension of the pullback towards $81.65. Wave pattern indicates the progress of a wave iv, the forth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Dec. 2, 2021 low of $62.43.

This wave may complete around $81.65, to be reversed by the final wave, the wave v.

