Spot gold may test resistance at $1,849
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,849 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,863-$1,877 range.
The consolidation below a former resistance at $1,831 was ended by a strong surge on Wednesday.
The surge confirmed a continuation of the uptrend towards $1,920, which is pointed by a rising channel.
A realistic target could be either $1,863 or $1,877.
A fall from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards $1,831, now a support.
On the hourly chart, a wave c has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $1,831.
Chances are it may extend to $1,860. A drop from the current level would most likely be limited to $1,831, now a strong support.
