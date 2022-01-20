ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.55%)
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,849

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,849 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,863-$1,877 range.

The consolidation below a former resistance at $1,831 was ended by a strong surge on Wednesday.

The surge confirmed a continuation of the uptrend towards $1,920, which is pointed by a rising channel.

A realistic target could be either $1,863 or $1,877.

Spot gold targets $1,783

A fall from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards $1,831, now a support.

On the hourly chart, a wave c has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $1,831.

Chances are it may extend to $1,860. A drop from the current level would most likely be limited to $1,831, now a strong support.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

