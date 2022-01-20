Spot gold may test resistance at $1,849

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,849 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,863-$1,877 range.

The consolidation below a former resistance at $1,831 was ended by a strong surge on Wednesday.

The surge confirmed a continuation of the uptrend towards $1,920, which is pointed by a rising channel.

A realistic target could be either $1,863 or $1,877.

Spot gold targets $1,783

A fall from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards $1,831, now a support.

On the hourly chart, a wave c has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $1,831.

Chances are it may extend to $1,860. A drop from the current level would most likely be limited to $1,831, now a strong support.

