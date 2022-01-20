ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

AFP Updated 20 Jan, 2022

KABUL: The Taliban’s prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse.

No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists — notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power — restrict freedoms.

Taliban say failure to recognise their government could have global effects

Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered.

“I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country’s massive economic woes.

Afghanistan Taliban afghan govt

