Classes up to grade-VI: Punjab govt decides to restrict attendance in schools to 50pc

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of Covid-19, the Punjab government in pursuance of directions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to restrict attendance to 50 percent in public and private schools in Lahore for the classes up to grade 6.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, in a tweet, said that classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered in all public and private schools from January 20 to 31. As far as classes for Grade 7 and above, these will go ahead according to previous schedule, he added.

He urged the people to follow corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the country is facing fifth wave of coronavirus fueled by Omicron variant of the virus.

Moreover, the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also tested positive for the coronavirus, the party’s Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

Shehbaz has quarantined himself after the test result. Doctors have also advised complete rest to the PML-N leader.

