Buzdar, minister discuss planned LB polls

Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed discussed holding of Local Bodies elections with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that the provincial government was fully committed to hold LB elections adding that the new Local Government Act would herald the development era in the province.

The enforcement of the new Local Government Act would resolve public issues on their doorstep, he asserted, adding that direct election would ensure real change in the local bodies’ politics. The new LG Act has been devised with hard work to timely resolve problems through village councils and neighbourhood councils, the CM concluded.

