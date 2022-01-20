ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAE envoy, Qureshi discuss Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Wednesday, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss situation in the wake of January 17 Houthi militia’s drone attack in Abu Dhabi in which three people were killed including a Pakistani citizen.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the UAE’s ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of drone strikes by Houthi militia in Abu Dhabi on January 17 and thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for the solidarity expressed by the Pakistani leadership with the UAE.

It stated that Qureshi strongly condemned the “terrorist attack” on the civilian areas of Abu Dhabi by the Houthi militia and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life as a result of this “terrorism”.

Qureshi also stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and strongly condemned the drone strike in Abu Dhabi.

He also talked about his Tuesday’s interaction with his UAE counterpart, adding that he had urged the UAE government for early repatriation of the body of a Pakistani citizen killed in the attack.

“In this hour of need, Pakistan stands with the United Arab Emirates. We express our solidarity with the government and people of the United Arab Emirates and consider these terrorist attacks as an attack on the sovereignty and integrity of the United Arab Emirates,” Qureshi added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi Houthi attack

Comments

Comments are closed.

UAE envoy, Qureshi discuss Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Millionaires make unusual plea: ‘Tax us now’

Tarin tests positive for Covid-19

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories