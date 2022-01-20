UAE envoy, Qureshi discuss Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Wednesday, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss situation in the wake of January 17 Houthi militia’s drone attack in Abu Dhabi in which three people were killed including a Pakistani citizen.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the UAE’s ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of drone strikes by Houthi militia in Abu Dhabi on January 17 and thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for the solidarity expressed by the Pakistani leadership with the UAE.

It stated that Qureshi strongly condemned the “terrorist attack” on the civilian areas of Abu Dhabi by the Houthi militia and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life as a result of this “terrorism”.

Qureshi also stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and strongly condemned the drone strike in Abu Dhabi.

He also talked about his Tuesday’s interaction with his UAE counterpart, adding that he had urged the UAE government for early repatriation of the body of a Pakistani citizen killed in the attack.

“In this hour of need, Pakistan stands with the United Arab Emirates. We express our solidarity with the government and people of the United Arab Emirates and consider these terrorist attacks as an attack on the sovereignty and integrity of the United Arab Emirates,” Qureshi added.

