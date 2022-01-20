More rains, snowfall likely: Met Office

KARACHI: A fresh weather system is expected with more rains and snow across the upcountry from Friday, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Rains are expected to help benefit standing crops with dissipating the prevailing dense fog in plains of Punjab over the period.

Another weather system, the Met said, is likely to trigger more rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills (with few heavy falls & hailstorm) in Islamabad, Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur are also expected to receive the rainy spell until Jan 24.

Rain, thunderstorm in Dera Ismail Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Noshki on Friday (evening/night) and Saturday.

Isolated moderate to heavy snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli Districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot during the weekend.

“Possibility of Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022