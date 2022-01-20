Border control and management by leveraging technologies — II

Below herewith are proffered some generic and specific policy measures. Mostly, policy recommendations tend to be idealistic and need to be customized to local capabilities and conditions. However, ultimately, the devil lies in finer details and on stringent implementation. Some of these suggestions may be overlapping, but the idea is to raise the level of consciousness pertaining to border security and management.

I. Security and surveillance can be attained by GPS, satellite tracking, X-ray scans, gamma ray technologies, radars, sensors and computers, drone technologies to detect weapon movements, especially WMDs in stored containers. Biometrics (finger prints, facial structure, iris structure, gait and signature can be used for identification). Electronic-seals and ‘smart containers’ are helpful against terrorism. Moreover, technological devices should be mission-specific, as operation, training of staff, handling and maintenance too are important. Adoption of measures like biometric system is useful for land borders. Moreover, in developing countries highly technical equipment is either expensive, difficult to maintain or handle except by trained staff. Computer technology can be used as a minimum tool after weighing the costs and benefits of a system. Presently, crime syndicates comprise professionals and small time miscreants which can be deterred by technology.

Together with this, enhancing security and privacy of people is essential on land borders and ports; speedy and effective clearance of goods with standard drills/ procedures could make movement smoother. This can come about with intelligence-driven operation, knowledge-sharing culture, and proactive decision making. These should be friendly but foolproof, especially in protecting the unregulated, porous borders like north-western Pak-Afghan border. In addition, provision of real time and accurate information is another vital feature for successful border control at land and sea. The countries with long borders require a centralized and coordinated information system which is easily accessible at the point of contact. The Central State Information System should be linked with International Information System — ensuring that wanted persons or terrorists are monitored while entering or leaving the country. In view of potentially large flow of migration and expansion of routes for smuggling, national borders’ communication and information systems should guarantee communication between central, regional staffs, and individual checkpoints. They should allow checkpoint personnel’s access to central database and send information. Such a system should include: computers, data systems, printers, automatic and non-automatic documenting-checking equipment— linked together in a global network.

II. Capacity-building and advanced training are essential for border/maritime coastal service personnel to carry out effective monitoring and control. Individual members of border service personnel will need to undergo training in use of modern equipment and familiarization with the latest smuggling methods and techniques. But for the optimization of available resources requires skilled staff personnel, training in modern operational planning and management of human, financial, and material resources. Professional training and pay structure may prevent border guards, customs or police from being easily bribed, especially in developing countries.

This necessitates Standard Operating Procedures. These should not get disrupted by abnormal or extraordinary events. Those cases with top priority need to be investigated through standard procedures for quick disposal. Movement of goods and personnel should not be delayed as it is essential for economies. They should be friendly yet foolproof, especially to protect un-regulated porous borders like in north-western Pak-Afghan border. Joint patrols should be used duly equipped as a minimum, with pair of binoculars, radio set and night vision devices for night patrols.

III. Unity of command is a sine qua non in ensuring cooperation amongst all relevant agencies in attaining optimum results. Moreover, all effort should be made to avoid turf wars and rivalries within organizations. A synergy is created when all organizations pull together with focus, and tight coordination. This can be done by a multi-faceted approach existing at international, regional and national levels. Security protocols/manuals and procedures need to be upgraded and refined and in light of new experiences and developments. The stratagems adopted by smugglers, illegal traffickers and terrorists are always in process of mutation and acquire new forms with experience, employment of new technologies, and techniques. Hence, governments have to be pro-active and creative not only in preventing crime mafias from gaining access to new technologies by infiltrating their systems, but also being one step ahead against the ingenuity of crime mafia.

IV. Border areas, development and security

Development and good governance are important for overall border security. Lying on peripheries, border zones and frontiers, especially in developing countries are generally neglected and marginalized. They represent ‘grey zones’ with ethnic nationalities straddling across, divided families, tribal linkages, trade and business connections cross border movement common, in case of disputed, ill-defined, porous or difficult borders. South Asia (Pakistan, Afghanistan, India-Bangladesh, India and Nepal) and Central Asia and the Middle East are facing all these problems in varying proportions.

Given the vast expanse of territory and lack of formal road networks in border regions, especially Afghanistan, enhanced mobility and development is required. Control posts (CPs) should be equipped with stationary searchlights and hand-held detectors for — detection of narcotics, explosives, > from page 6

WMD components and materials. Infrared and/or thermal cameras are urgently required for border posts on major routes. Fixed-site surveillance systems with mobile surveillance and interception capabilities are needed since it is impossible to deploy people along a porous border. Necessary response time can be achieved by installing the right surveillance equipment in the border area.

Border patrols currently lack mobility; these could be ensured by employing modern cross-country vehicles as well as air interception, observation and mobility assets, preferably use of helicopters. These could be provided either by armed forces or by other government organizations under support agreements signed by relevant ministries or by procurement for border forces. Control Posts should be equipped with stationary searchlights and hand-held detectors for detection of narcotics, explosives, WMD components and materials. Infra-red and/or thermal cameras are urgently required for border posts on major routes.

V. Inter-agency coordination is essential as there is an abiding fear about containers containing nuclear technologies/materials. Strict measures are needed to check trade and commerce on sea and land in order to protect security and supply chain of goods and material. However, all these methods could not still prevent a determined terrorist from launching a one-time attack through trusted shipping companies and disrupting inter-modal system. In fact, terrorism’s new mode of operation is to disrupt the communication chain and damage world economy. Third Parties could install radioactive portals at different ports where all incoming and ongoing cargo is inspected. This could create greater checks at different points, save insurance cost due to mishaps, fix responsibility, and prevent interruption in supply chain

Facilities and Infrastructure built in border areas also provide some employment; for this, so, services of private sector could be utilized. Also, construction zones in border areas tend to reduce incentives for smuggling. As governments cannot provide enough manpower and resources, some volunteer corps or vigilante services with suitable incentives could be created. Here, robust training in new threats for smuggling of WMD-related components warrant a more sophisticated approach, whereby customs and border guards are fully trained and equipped to intercept cargo and individuals. Sea trade has to be monitored by establishing stringent SOPs. This is especially so for cargo containers and assignments from concealing and transporting illegal items.

VI. Early interception: Border management can be turned effective by what border experts say, in “pushing back of borders’” for essential movement of goods and consignments. This means interception well ahead in space and time. This is essential from the point of origination, during (transit at sea and land) before reaching port terminals. By conducting checks and surveillance from a distance advance information on cargo and passenger manifest checks can be made. Thus, equipped with comprehensive information, cargo border management authority can create layers of security (with lesser depth) around a nation to preempt sudden threats: It is like extending security zone by “extending a virtual border”.

VII. Close coordination with border control agents, viz., border police, customs and other agencies to set up SOP drills for contingencies is essential. For WMD -type procedures, special qualified people with detection expertise need to be included. In case borders cannot be patrolled and surveilled. Previous attempts at fencing were not agreed to by different Afghan governments. Now barbed wire fencing is almost complete.

IX. Training of customs and police should be undertaken preferably under a central standard system. The pay structures should be at par with other services to obviate any incentives for corruption. They should especially be trained about WMD and related parts for detection. In addition, border security-related research joint pilot projects should be launched. Frequent meetings and workshops to improve procedures, drills and protocols based on prior experiences are essential. Also, creative exercises should be held for unexpected situations.

X. Rapid deployment force for border security, comprising combination of forces, is important. While SOPs could serve as a deterrent and remedy, for any untoward incident, interdiction measures, well before on high seas (sea traffic) or land and inspections en route could avoid last-minute crises. It is feared that cargo may contain smuggled nuclear material with long maritime borders. Any cargo carrying ship must be checked hours before arrival and, if intelligence warrants it could be intercepted and inspected on sea, pre-arrival and at port terminals.

Conclusion

Even the best of technologies, procedures and protocols can be circumvented by criminal elements with better technologies. Old-fashioned human intelligence such as police, vigilante groups, informers, surveillance and undercover agents can prove useful. Role of motivated, skilled and experienced border management teams working in synergy with police, customs and technical staff are important. Multi-pronged and wide -ranging reforms are a sine qua non for proper border management and control; however they require political will, time, and commitment. Experts, concur that the present nation- state system, despite erosions and challenges is likely to endure for decades. By “pushing the borders out” or “exporting borders,” metaphorically, means ‘creating control at ‘reasonable distance.’ Utilising cyber technologies could be security multipliers.

In short, ‘technologizing’ of borders could help a long way in enhancing national security in times of ’hybrid warfare.’

(Concluded)

(The writer is former Advisor, Centre for Policy Studies, COMSATS, Islamabad, former President of Islamabad Policy Research Institute, and

ex-Head Department of International Relations, NUML University)

