Adamjee Life Assurance joins hands with Indus Hospital

KARACHI: As a gesture of continued support towards the Health Care sector of the country and towards the Indus Hospital as part of its CSR initiative, Adamjee Life Assurance enters into a mutually beneficial partnership with the Indus Hospital through a MOU signing.

The company earlier collaborated with Indus Hospital through an employee blood drive in 2021 and this is in effort of up the support Adamjee Life had already extended towards the hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahson Nasim, GM HR, General & Corporate Affairs- Adamjee Life, said “Adamjee Life has always strived to demonstrate our commitment to the greater cause for the nation and those in need.”

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Indus Hospital & Health Networks stated – “We are grateful to Adamjee Life for their generous contribution towards the Indus Hospital & Health Networks as we continue with our mission of providing quality care, free of cost.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022