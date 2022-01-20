ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Adamjee Life Assurance joins hands with Indus Hospital

Press Release 20 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: As a gesture of continued support towards the Health Care sector of the country and towards the Indus Hospital as part of its CSR initiative, Adamjee Life Assurance enters into a mutually beneficial partnership with the Indus Hospital through a MOU signing.

The company earlier collaborated with Indus Hospital through an employee blood drive in 2021 and this is in effort of up the support Adamjee Life had already extended towards the hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahson Nasim, GM HR, General & Corporate Affairs- Adamjee Life, said “Adamjee Life has always strived to demonstrate our commitment to the greater cause for the nation and those in need.”

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Indus Hospital & Health Networks stated – “We are grateful to Adamjee Life for their generous contribution towards the Indus Hospital & Health Networks as we continue with our mission of providing quality care, free of cost.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Adamjee Life Assurance Ahson Nasim Dr Abdul Bari Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Adamjee Life Assurance joins hands with Indus Hospital

EFS: Refinance process digitized

Oil market headed for surplus?

PM given briefing on urea

Quantum Index of LSMI rebased

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan govt

Regulatory bodies: AGP urges SC to set guidelines about powers

Millionaires make unusual plea: ‘Tax us now’

Tarin tests positive for Covid-19

Parliamentary form of government: Opposition vows support amid wild speculations

Read more stories