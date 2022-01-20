KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Maistros Disc. Trans Maritime 16-01-2022 Mogas Pvt. Ltd OP-2 Cielo Di Disc. Alpine Marine 17-01-2022 Cagilari Mogas Services B-4 V Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping 15-01-2022 Cargo & Logistic B-5 Queensland Disc. Sea Trade 17-01-2022 Cattles Shipping B-6/B-7 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 18-01-2022 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 V Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping 15-01-2022 Cargo & Logistic B-11/B-10 Star Disc Noble Shipping 15-01-2022 Monica Wheat Services B-11/B-12 Royal Disc. PNSC 19-01-2022 Jade Wheat B-14/B-13 Ionic Disc. Yellow Alpine Marine 16-01-2022 United Soya Bean Services B-16/B-17 Diamond Disc. General Legend Shipping 17-01-2022 Star II Cargo & Logistic Nmb-1 Piyam Load. Al Faizan 10-01-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 15-01-2022 Nmb-1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 12-01-2022 International Nmb-2 Al Murtaza Load Rice N.S Shipping 03-01-2022 Line ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-20/B-21 Ru Yi Disc. General Cosco 15-01-2022 Song Cargo Lines Shipping Pakistan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saplt-4 Singapore Disc. Load Sea World 18-01-2022 Bridge Container SMC Pvt. ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Queensland 19-01-2022 Disc. Cattles Sea Trade Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Chem 19-01-2022 D/4800 Alpine Marine Taurus Chemical Services M.T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Hyundai 19-01-2022 D/L United Marine Busan Container Agencies Cp Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 WMA Ship Wheat Care Services M.T Shalamar 20-01-2022 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Al Shaffiah 20-01-2022 D/16200 Wilhelsmen Ship Chemical Services Chemroad 20-01-2022 D/5000 Alpine Marine Sirius Base Oil Services Gsl Valerie 20-01-2022 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Comp Msc Emily II 20-01-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Mol Growth 20-01-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Le Mans 20-01-2022 D/2164 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping Express Agency Ocean Success 20-01-2022 L/16800 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services Stade 20-01-2022 L/246 Project Cargo Gulf Maritime Services Giorgos Dracopou 20-01-2022 L/59500 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kota Nekad 19-01-2022 Container Ship - Ningbo Express 19-01-2022 Container Ship - Calais Trader 19-01-2022 Container Ship - Jwala 19-01-2022 General Cargo - Petrus 19-01-2022 Wheat - Vtc Dragon 19-01-2022 Rice - Ssl Brahmaputra 19-01-2022 Container Ship - Clobal Princes 19-01-2022 Tanker - Caribbean 1 19-01-2022 Tanker - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022