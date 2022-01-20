ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Maistros       Disc.          Trans Maritime     16-01-2022
                                 Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
OP-2              Cielo Di       Disc.          Alpine Marine      17-01-2022
                  Cagilari       Mogas          Services
B-4               V Glory        Disc. General  Legend Shipping    15-01-2022
                                 Cargo          & Logistic
B-5               Queensland     Disc.          Sea Trade          17-01-2022
                                 Cattles        Shipping
B-6/B-7           Independent    Disc. Load     Riazeda            18-01-2022
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         V Glory        Disc. General  Legend Shipping    15-01-2022
                                 Cargo          & Logistic
B-11/B-10         Star           Disc           Noble Shipping     15-01-2022
                  Monica         Wheat          Services
B-11/B-12         Royal          Disc.          PNSC               19-01-2022
                  Jade           Wheat
B-14/B-13         Ionic          Disc. Yellow   Alpine Marine      16-01-2022
                  United         Soya Bean      Services
B-16/B-17         Diamond        Disc. General  Legend Shipping    17-01-2022
                  Star II        Cargo          & Logistic
Nmb-1             Piyam          Load.          Al Faizan          10-01-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       15-01-2022
Nmb-1             Muslim         Load Rice      Al Faizan          12-01-2022
                                                International
Nmb-2             Al Murtaza     Load Rice      N.S Shipping       03-01-2022
                                                Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20/B-21         Ru Yi          Disc. General  Cosco              15-01-2022
                  Song           Cargo Lines    Shipping
                                 Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saplt-4           Singapore      Disc. Load     Sea World          18-01-2022
                  Bridge         Container      SMC Pvt.
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Queensland        19-01-2022     Disc. Cattles             Sea Trade Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Chem              19-01-2022     D/4800                         Alpine Marine
Taurus                           Chemical                            Services
M.T Quetta        19-01-2022     D/73701                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Hyundai           19-01-2022     D/L                            United Marine
Busan                            Container                           Agencies
Cp Shenzhen       19-01-2022     D/59275                             WMA Ship
                                 Wheat                          Care Services
M.T Shalamar      20-01-2022     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Al Shaffiah       20-01-2022     D/16200                      Wilhelsmen Ship
                                 Chemical                            Services
Chemroad          20-01-2022     D/5000                         Alpine Marine
Sirius                           Base Oil                            Services
Gsl Valerie       20-01-2022     D/L Container           Forbes Shipping Comp
Msc Emily II      20-01-2022     D/L Container            Msc Agency Pakistan
Mol Growth        20-01-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                      Express
Le Mans           20-01-2022     D/2164 Vehicles              Sharaf Shipping
Express                                                                Agency
Ocean
Success           20-01-2022     L/16800 Mill Scale      Crystal Sea Services
Stade             20-01-2022     L/246 Project Cargo            Gulf Maritime
                                                                     Services
Giorgos
Dracopou          20-01-2022     L/59500 Clinkers        Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Nekad        19-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Ningbo
Express           19-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Calais Trader     19-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Jwala             19-01-2022     General Cargo                              -
Petrus            19-01-2022     Wheat                                      -
Vtc Dragon        19-01-2022     Rice                                       -
Ssl Brahmaputra   19-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Clobal Princes    19-01-2022     Tanker                                     -
Caribbean 1       19-01-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

