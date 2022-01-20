Markets
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Maistros Disc. Trans Maritime 16-01-2022
Mogas Pvt. Ltd
OP-2 Cielo Di Disc. Alpine Marine 17-01-2022
Cagilari Mogas Services
B-4 V Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping 15-01-2022
Cargo & Logistic
B-5 Queensland Disc. Sea Trade 17-01-2022
Cattles Shipping
B-6/B-7 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 18-01-2022
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 V Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping 15-01-2022
Cargo & Logistic
B-11/B-10 Star Disc Noble Shipping 15-01-2022
Monica Wheat Services
B-11/B-12 Royal Disc. PNSC 19-01-2022
Jade Wheat
B-14/B-13 Ionic Disc. Yellow Alpine Marine 16-01-2022
United Soya Bean Services
B-16/B-17 Diamond Disc. General Legend Shipping 17-01-2022
Star II Cargo & Logistic
Nmb-1 Piyam Load. Al Faizan 10-01-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 15-01-2022
Nmb-1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 12-01-2022
International
Nmb-2 Al Murtaza Load Rice N.S Shipping 03-01-2022
Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20/B-21 Ru Yi Disc. General Cosco 15-01-2022
Song Cargo Lines Shipping
Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saplt-4 Singapore Disc. Load Sea World 18-01-2022
Bridge Container SMC Pvt.
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Queensland 19-01-2022 Disc. Cattles Sea Trade Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Chem 19-01-2022 D/4800 Alpine Marine
Taurus Chemical Services
M.T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Hyundai 19-01-2022 D/L United Marine
Busan Container Agencies
Cp Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 WMA Ship
Wheat Care Services
M.T Shalamar 20-01-2022 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Al Shaffiah 20-01-2022 D/16200 Wilhelsmen Ship
Chemical Services
Chemroad 20-01-2022 D/5000 Alpine Marine
Sirius Base Oil Services
Gsl Valerie 20-01-2022 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Comp
Msc Emily II 20-01-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan
Mol Growth 20-01-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express
Le Mans 20-01-2022 D/2164 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping
Express Agency
Ocean
Success 20-01-2022 L/16800 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services
Stade 20-01-2022 L/246 Project Cargo Gulf Maritime
Services
Giorgos
Dracopou 20-01-2022 L/59500 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Nekad 19-01-2022 Container Ship -
Ningbo
Express 19-01-2022 Container Ship -
Calais Trader 19-01-2022 Container Ship -
Jwala 19-01-2022 General Cargo -
Petrus 19-01-2022 Wheat -
Vtc Dragon 19-01-2022 Rice -
Ssl Brahmaputra 19-01-2022 Container Ship -
Clobal Princes 19-01-2022 Tanker -
Caribbean 1 19-01-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
