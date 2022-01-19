ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar hits 2-1/2 week high as crude oil surges

  • March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 2,615 pounds per tonne
  • March arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $2.4055 per lb
  • March raw sugar rose 1% to 18.85 cents per lb
Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday as crude oil surged due to an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey and geopolitical tensions in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

High energy prices tempt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up cane-based ethanol output at the expense of sugar.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 1% to 18.85 cents per lb at 1124 GMT, its highest since early January.

Dealers said many analysts see crude continuing to improve, which could have a significant bearing on how much cane Brazilian mills divert from sugar to ethanol when the 2022/23 season starts in April.

Still, they added, sugar is unlikely to return to its previous range of 20-20.50 and will even struggle to top 19.50 given the return of Indian selling.

March white sugar rose 0.5% to $511.60 a tonne.

Raw sugar and cocoa prices advance

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 0.4% to $2.4055 per lb.

Green coffee stored at ports in the United States fell by 10,029 60-kg bags by end-December to 5.83 million bags, the lowest level since June, data showed.

Brazil's food supply agency Conab forecast arabica production at 38.78 million bags in 2022, smaller than the market expects.

HedgePoint analyst Natalia Gandolphi said output of 38.78 million bags would result in a global arabica deficit of 1-3 million bags.

March robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $2,207 a tonne, having hit a two month low on Tuesday.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 2,615 pounds per tonne, retreating from Monday's three-month high of 1,790 pounds.

Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 6.3% from a year earlier to 365,826 tonnes, data showed.

"The data point to very robust cocoa demand in Europe," said Commerzbank in a note.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli expects chocolate sales to grow 5-7% this year, following double-digit growth last year. It blamed supply chain bottlenecks for a sales slowdown in late 2021 in North America.

March New York cocoa fell 1.2% to $1,748 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar futures Coffee export sugar demand sugar export cocoa export

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar hits 2-1/2 week high as crude oil surges

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Chinese killed, injured in Dasu terror attack: Ministry suggests 5 financial compensation options

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Read more stories