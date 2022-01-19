ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By -763.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 17,617 Decreased By -308.6 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bulgaria posts record of more than 11,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

SOFIA: Bulgaria reported a record 11,181 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 91 deaths.

Bulgaria's tally of infections exceeds 840,000, with 32,332 deaths since the pandemic began. The new centrist government has repeatedly appealed to vaccine-sceptical Bulgarians to get inoculated, so as to avoid pressure on hospitals that could force tougher curbs.

About 5,259 people were admitted to hospital on Wednesday, with 554 of them in intensive care.

Bulgaria's daily coronavirus infections at record high

A recent jump in the number of children who tested positive for coronavirus has prompted authorities to consider extending the one-day term break to nine, starting from Jan. 29, the education minister has said.

Bulgaria coronavirus infections European Union nations

Comments

1000 characters

Bulgaria posts record of more than 11,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Chinese killed, injured in Dasu terror attack: Ministry suggests 5 financial compensation options

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

SBP bill: govt unveils IMF ‘concession’

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Read more stories