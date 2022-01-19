ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Australia's Langer not 'edgy' ahead of contract talks

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Justin Langer said he is proud of the team's achievements over the last two months and while his current contract is winding down he is not anxious about his future ahead of talks with cricket board officials.

The 51-year-old's tenure looked to be on thin ice last year amid reports that his coaching style had caused dressing room discontent.

But the former test batsman has since guided Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup triumph in November and oversaw their 4-0 Ashes romp against England earlier this month.

"I'm never edgy (about future)," Langer told SEN Radio.

Decision on Langer's future can wait until after Ashes, says CA

"Whatever happens from now on, we can all be incredibly proud of this little period."

Langer said the success was down to their immaculate preparation before the big competitions.

"We had two missions: to win the World Cup and to win the Ashes.

"To do that in such a short period is a monumental effort and we're all really satisfied with that, we're all really happy about that, we're all really, really proud of that.

"I sit here at the moment feeling really content with the last two series."

Cricket Australia's high performance chief Ben Oliver has said players would be consulted before making a decision on Langer's future.

Langer's former team mate Ricky Ponting said the board should give him a new deal.

"I can't see how he's not (offered another contract)," Ponting told www.cricket.com.au website.

"I know there was a bit of noise created the last couple of weeks and Cricket Australia giving no assurances to him continuing on.

"I can't see how Justin can't go on."

Australia will tour Pakistan in March, their first to the South Asian country since 1998, to play three tests, an equal number of one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.

