ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
ASL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 100.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.26%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.14%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.7%)
GGL 22.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.6%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.23%)
TPL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.93%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
TRG 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.89%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.95%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 18,318 Decreased By -305.3 (-1.64%)
KSE100 45,391 Decreased By -116.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,876 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Five killed in fire at Spanish retirement home

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

MADRID: Fire ripped through a retirement home in a suburb of Valencia, Spain overnight, killing five residents, emergency services said on Wednesday.

The blaze started around midnight and took around two hours to bring under control, the fire department said on its twitter feed.

Around 70 residents were evacuated from the home in Moncada, a northern suburb of Spain's third largest city.

Eleven people were transferred to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, emergency services said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Spain Emergency services Valencia Moncada

