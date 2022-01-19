ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
ASL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.14%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
GGGL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.63%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.39%)
TPL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.52%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
TRG 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.95%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.95%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -21 (-0.45%)
BR30 18,311 Decreased By -312.9 (-1.68%)
KSE100 45,396 Decreased By -111 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,880 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold targets $1,783

...
Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,801 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,783.

After a consolidation within narrow range of $1,815-$1,830 per ounce, the metal chose to fall towards $1,801.

The fall looks like a part of a consolidation from the Jan. 5 high of $1,829. The consolidation may be shaped into a flat pattern.

A rise above $1,823 may signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,848.

Gold falls as US yields, dollar gain on Fed rate hike bets

On the daily chart, the metal is poised to break a support at $1,803 and fall towards $1,781, as pointed by a rising channel.

A stabilisation of the price around $1,803 could increase the chance of the uptrend to resume, while a break below $1,781 would be a very bearish signal that the downtrend from $1,876.90 may have continued.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold targets $1,783

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Read more stories