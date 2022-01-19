ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold off one-week lows, US rate hike bets reign in gains

Reuters Updated 19 Jan, 2022

Gold edged up on Wednesday, but moves were fairly contained as the market looked to US Federal Reserve's next policy meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates in an attempt to quell surging inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,816.80 per ounce as of 1022 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,817.

"The gold market is moving on Fed rate expectations," IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Rodda noted that the ongoing geopolitical considerations including concerns around Ukraine and Russia could be an impetus to buy gold for some, but "in the bigger picture, that issue is minor compared to Fed policy."

Asian and European shares fell, helping safe-haven gold recover from a one-week low of $1,805 an ounce hit on Tuesday.

If yields continue to push higher, it is quite likely that gold will drift down back towards $1,800 an ounce, but gold's still stuck in the same range that it's been in the last few months, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"The $1,830 level proves to be fairly insurmountable in the short term, with further gains in yields and the dollar likely to put downward pressure on gold prices."

Spot gold remains neutral, with downside bias

The US dollar index held near a weekly high, underpinned by a rally in US Treasury yields to two-years highs, on aggressive rate hike bets ahead of Fed's meeting on Jan. 25-26.

Higher interest rates tend to dim the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver jumped 1.2% to $23.73 per ounce, platinum rose 1% to $990.53 and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,894.18.

A global automotive output recovery is still in the cards, likely driving a pick-up in prices of the auto-catalyst palladium during 2022, although the recovery is increasingly likely to be gradual, Citi Research said in a note.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold off one-week lows, US rate hike bets reign in gains

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Chinese killed, injured in Dasu terror attack: Ministry suggests 5 financial compensation options

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

Read more stories