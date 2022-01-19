ANL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.65%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.42%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
TELE 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.06%)
TPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.35%)
TPLP 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.51%)
TREET 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.58%)
TRG 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.7%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 18,305 Decreased By -318.2 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,380 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,873 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan brings back virus restrictions over Omicron surge

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan is set to approve new coronavirus restrictions on a large part of the country, including Tokyo, on Wednesday as it battles record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Final approval from the government is expected later in the day, but on Wednesday morning experts backed placing 13 regions "under quasi-emergency measures from January 21 to February 13" Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister in charge of the coronavirus affairs, told reporters.

The move allows each region to decide what specific measures to implement, but local media said the restrictions were likely to include shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants and possible restrictions on alcohol sales.

The highly infectious Omicron variant is driving a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with daily nationwide infections topping 30,000 for the first time this week, according to media tallies.

Japan's Osaka to set new daily record with 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Japan has still been less hard hit than many countries, with around 18,400 deaths in the pandemic while avoiding strict lockdowns.

But government officials and experts are worried that rising infections could put pressure on the country's medical system.

Three Japanese regions are already under virus restrictions, after surges in cases linked to US military bases.

More than 78 percent of Japan's population is fully vaccinated, but the programme began later than in some other developed countries.

So far, just 1.2 percent of the population has received a booster shot.

Japan coronavirus restrictions Omicron variant Daishiro Yamagiwa

Comments

1000 characters

Japan brings back virus restrictions over Omicron surge

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Read more stories