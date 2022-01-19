ANL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.65%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.66%)
TPL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.98%)
TRG 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.89%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.95%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 18,307 Decreased By -316.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 45,383 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,875 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Los Angeles to host Summit of the Americas in June

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The ninth Summit of the Americas will be held in Los Angeles in June, US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, saying it will focus on building a sustainable and "equitable future."

The United States will host leaders from the region to "advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity, security, human rights, and dignity," the White House said in a statement.

The Summit of the Americas is the only meeting that brings together the country leaders of North, South and Central America and the Caribbean, the statement noted.

"The ability of our democracies to close the gap between what we promise and what we deliver depends in no small part on what we do, together, to make it better," the White House said, insisting that US interests "are inextricably bound to the fortunes of our closest neighbors in the Americas."

US, Japan leaders to talk Covid, security in virtual meet

Biden underlined the deep, historical US commitment to the peoples of the Americas and to the Build Back Better World, a presidential initiative to counteract China's New Silk Road project and help disburse billions of dollars for infrastructure development.

