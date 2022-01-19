Govt to be sent packing very soon, claims Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday, claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government will be sent packing in a matter of days and hinted at an in-house change in the National Assembly “very soon.”

Talking to reporters here, she dismissed the government ministers’ claims that the PML-N was seeking a “deal”, saying: “In fact, [Prime Minister] Imran Khan has felt that the days of his government are numbered due to which his ministers are using diversionary tactics.”

When asked whether the option of an in-house change was still under consideration and when will it be used, she replied: “Very soon. God willing! …As I understand that when I see the statements of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan and his ministers, which indicate their end is very nearer.”

She said that the people of Pakistan cannot afford a single day of this government in power anymore, adding: “the sooner the people get rid of this “historically incompetent” government, the sooner it would be beneficial for Pakistan’s interest.”

“Performance of this government warrants having mercy on the people of Pakistan now,” she added. When asked further whether it will take months or weeks “to oust” the government, she stated: “Their [the government] situation says it clearly that it is now a matter of days, and not months or weeks.”

“The level of urgency with which the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the people are seeking to oust this government, I believe, the government itself is in the same urgency to leave,” she maintained.

Maryam further responded to the government ministers’ statements about an alleged “deal” being sought of the PML-N, saying that despite going through a “trial phase” and “tremendous duress”, not a single member of the party parted his way from Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N.

“But, Imran Khan, being the sitting prime minister, has to see his own party members confronting him in the PTI meetings,” she said, while giving reference to the recent PTI parliamentary party meeting in which Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had allegedly expressed his concern with the prime minister on the issue of gas and electricity.

She also maintained that the government has failed to cause damage to Nawaz Sharif’s political career and “even efforts were made to physically harm him.” “Through these diversionary tactics, they [the government] don’t even have the courage to cause damage to a single hair of Nawaz Sharif,” she maintained.

To another question by a reporter about the PML-N Quaid’s return to the country, Maryam counter questioned, “Don’t you [the report] get tired of asking this particular question again and again?”

However, she maintained that the former premier will return “very soon”, adding that the timing of his return will be determined by the party.

