Kamal heaps criticism on PPP govt

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that either PSP or the PPP-led Sindh government will remain on the political horizon. If Karachiites take to roads, they have the power to end the ‘oppressive PPP’ government which has not been able to resolve even the basic issues of the people despite ruling over the province for the last 13 years, he said addressing separate workers’ meetings in District Korangi and East in connection with the proposed march of his party on January 30 against Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

He alleged that PPP wants to paralyze Karachi economically and socially. He said there is no other option but to devolve powers and resources to the oppressed masses.

He claimed that PPP have spent Rs.10242 billion, but Sindh has become a worst province to live in. He said he spent Rs 300 billion in his mayor-ship, and Karachi became one of the 12 fastest developing cities in the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

