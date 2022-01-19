Qureshi condemns Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for an immediate cessation of Yemeni Houthis attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), “which continue to pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated this in his telephonic conversation with his Emirati counterparty Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who telephoned the former to update him about Monday’s tragic incident in Abu Dhabi in which three people including a Pakistani were killed.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the “heinous terrorist” attack on civilian areas by Houthi militia and also offered condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

“Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan conveyed heartfelt condolences on the demise of a Pakistani national, due to the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi on 17 January 2022. He also shared details of the tragic incident with Foreign Minister Qureshi,” it stated.

It added that Qureshi thanked the UAE government for extending all-out support in early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Pakistani national and treatment for the injured.

Expressing solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the UAE over the tragic incident, Qureshi underlined that such acts violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE.

He called for immediate cessation of such attacks, which continue to pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. “Pakistan and UAE have excellent fraternal ties. The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and deepening bilateral relations further,” the statement added.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the “heinous terrorist” attack on civilian areas carried out by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi that claimed several lives, including one Pakistani National.

“Such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this wanton act of terrorism,” the Foreign Office stated in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, Qureshi also held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Carla Barbosa earlier in the day. The foreign minister underscored the great importance that Pakistan accords to further strengthening its cordial relations with Africa, in general, and West Africa including Guinea-Bissau, in particular.

Qureshi noted that the “Engage Africa” policy of the government, based on forging economic ties, had infused a new dynamic in Pakistan’s historic bonds with the Continent. The foreign minister expressed the confidence that these relations will continue to maintain their upward trajectory in the days ahead.

Expressing satisfaction at the traditionally cordial and cooperative ties between Pakistan and Guinea-Bissau, the foreign minister affirmed his commitment towards building mutually-beneficial partnerships, in particular, in the economic, social, and trade domains. The two foreign ministers also reviewed their existing cooperation at the multilateral fora and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen it.

