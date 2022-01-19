5th Covid-19 wave: Punjab health minister, CM discuss steps aimed at dealing with challenge

LAHORE: In the wake of fifth wave of Covid-19, the Punjab government has decided to expedite the process of administering booster doses to the citizens apart from ensuring strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs to keep the citizens safe from this virus.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Tuesday, to discuss measures for safety from the fifth Corona wave and the progress made on the New Pakistan National Health Card programme.

Expressing concern over the increase in corona patients, the CM directed strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs, to keep the citizens safe from this virus. He asked the health department to continue its sensitization campaign and the process of administering booster doses to the citizens to be expedited.

The CM said, “New Pakistan National Health Card is the flagship programme of the PTI-led government which would provide free treatment of one million rupees to every family in a year.

Meanwhile, the number of beds has been increased from 10,000 to 30,000 under the universal healthcare programme along with enhancing the number of public and private sector hospitals on panel from 43 to 150, he said, adding: “The health card will be used for the treatment of diseases including cancer. In case of heart disease, hepatitis, liver disease, TB, AIDS, emergency and fracture, free treatment will be provided through private hospitals across the province.”

The Health Minister said, “We have administered at least two vaccine doses to 57% population of Punjab. Overall 46 million have been vaccinated. In the first phase of the Reach Every Door campaign, more than 14 million people were vaccinated.

The phase-II of the Reach Every Door campaign shall continue in Lahore and Faisalabad till January 31. We are enforcing compliance with SOPs in the province as per NCOC directions. We have to take preventive measures in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant.”

On the other hand, out of 19,709 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 980 fresh infections and one death taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 454,473 and death toll to 13,088.

With the recovery of 155 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 430,712. On the other hand, as many as 1125 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1,264,611.

