ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar’s performance better than other CMs’: IPOR survey

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Institute of Public Opinion (IPOR) has released a survey about the performance of the four Chief Ministers and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is ahead of all provincial chief executives in terms of three years performance.

According to the survey, majority of survees have declared Usman Buzdar as the best CM. About 45% of survees of Punjab have named Sardar Usman Buzdar as the best Chief Minister followed by KP CM Mahmood Khan while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was declared third and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo clinched the fourth position. Up to 41% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people opined in endorsement of CM Mehmood Khan, 38% of Sindh opined in favour of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while 32% of Balochistan survees favour Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

The majority of survees opined in favour of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar with regard to education, health and development. About 86% were satisfied with the measures taken by the government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for improving educational standards. Around 80% opined in favour of the KP government, 62% supported the Balochistan government and 58% showed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sindh government.

The Punjab government has also expanded the provision of healthcare facilities, as 72% supported the steps taken by it. According to the survey, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government came second with 67%, the Balochistan government remained third with 56% and the Sindh government clinched the fourth position with 53% of the survees supporting it.

In terms of development, 51 % in Punjab were satisfied with the performance of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. 48% in KP, 43% in Balochistan and 38% in Sindh opined in favour of respective Chief Ministers in their provinces.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also remained prominent in terms of service delivery. About 61% of Punjab survees are satisfied with the steps taken by CM Usman Buzdar for improving service delivery in government departments 69% showed trust over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government while 54% and 50% survees opined in favour of the Balochistan and Sindh governments respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar Institute of Public Opinion IPOR survey

Comments

Comments are closed.

Buzdar’s performance better than other CMs’: IPOR survey

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Qatar hailed for joining LNG terminal

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Read more stories