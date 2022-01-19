Buzdar’s performance better than other CMs’: IPOR survey

LAHORE: The Institute of Public Opinion (IPOR) has released a survey about the performance of the four Chief Ministers and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is ahead of all provincial chief executives in terms of three years performance.

According to the survey, majority of survees have declared Usman Buzdar as the best CM. About 45% of survees of Punjab have named Sardar Usman Buzdar as the best Chief Minister followed by KP CM Mahmood Khan while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was declared third and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo clinched the fourth position. Up to 41% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people opined in endorsement of CM Mehmood Khan, 38% of Sindh opined in favour of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while 32% of Balochistan survees favour Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

The majority of survees opined in favour of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar with regard to education, health and development. About 86% were satisfied with the measures taken by the government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for improving educational standards. Around 80% opined in favour of the KP government, 62% supported the Balochistan government and 58% showed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sindh government.

The Punjab government has also expanded the provision of healthcare facilities, as 72% supported the steps taken by it. According to the survey, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government came second with 67%, the Balochistan government remained third with 56% and the Sindh government clinched the fourth position with 53% of the survees supporting it.

In terms of development, 51 % in Punjab were satisfied with the performance of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. 48% in KP, 43% in Balochistan and 38% in Sindh opined in favour of respective Chief Ministers in their provinces.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also remained prominent in terms of service delivery. About 61% of Punjab survees are satisfied with the steps taken by CM Usman Buzdar for improving service delivery in government departments 69% showed trust over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government while 54% and 50% survees opined in favour of the Balochistan and Sindh governments respectively.

