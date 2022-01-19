ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three sailors killed in explosion on Indian naval ship

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

MUMBAI: Three Indian Navy personnel were killed in an explosion on a ship at a naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, the navy said. It gave no reason for the blast but said a board of inquiry would investigate.

“The ship’s crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported,” the navy said in a statement.

The explosion happened in an internal compartment on board a naval vessel, Ranvir, which had been on operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to base port shortly, the statement said.

Explosion Indian Navy personnel Three Indian sailors killed Indian naval ship

Comments

Comments are closed.

Three sailors killed in explosion on Indian naval ship

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Qatar hailed for joining LNG terminal

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Read more stories