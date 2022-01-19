ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai steel futures range-bound amid supply worries, sluggish demand

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures traded within a tight range on Tuesday as consumption by the construction sector remained weak, with mills cutting production ahead of holidays.

Around 50 steelmakers have announced maintenance plans near the coming Lunar New Year holidays, with some producers planning to resume production in late-February or March, according to consultancy Mysteel.

However, a still sluggish real estate market offset the impact from reduced supply. China’s gross domestic product in the property sector fell 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with same period a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The most-active construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for May delivery inched up 0.3% to 4,599 yuan ($724.45) per tonne at close. Hot rolled coils futures, used in the manufacturing sector, edged 0.3% higher to 4,709 yuan a tonne.

There is limited room for further decline in steel prices supported by easing monetary policy that aims to stabilise the economy, GF Futures analysts said.

Stainless steel prices on the Shanghai bourse for February delivery jumped 1.7% to 17,970 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended up 1.1% at 715 yuan a tonne, recovering from losses in early session.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell $2.5 to $127.5 on Monday, data from consultancy SteelHome showed.

Brazilian miner Vale SA is resuming production after heavy rains and said its annual iron ore production guidance remained at 320-335 million tonnes. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto expects its 2022 iron ore shipments from the Pilbara region at 320-335 million tonnes, slightly weaker than expected due to labour market conditions. Dalian coking coal rose 3.7% to 2,312 yuan a tonne, tracking thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange which surged as much as 6.8% in afternoon session.

Shanghai Futures Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange Chinese steel construction sectors Shanghai steel real estate markets

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shanghai steel futures range-bound amid supply worries, sluggish demand

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Qatar hailed for joining LNG terminal

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Read more stories