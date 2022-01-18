ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

'Robust' oil demand to overcome Omicron threat: OPEC

AFP 18 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Global demand for oil is expected to remain "robust" in 2022 and overcome short-term disruption caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Tuesday.

But the Saudi-led group of top oil producers warned future virus strains and pandemic-related travel restrictions could threaten the global economic recovery.

The positive forecast comes as prices for the benchmark Brent crude oil reached their highest level since 2014.

Omicron's rapid worldwide spread forced countries to reimpose travel bans and social restrictions following its emergence in November.

Studies have since suggested the highly transmissible variant causes less severe illness, providing optimism for a sustained economic recovery in 2022 driving demand for oil.

Oil edges higher as rising Libyan output offsets supply concerns

OPEC's monthly oil market report provided a "robust oil demand forecast", with its estimate for growth of demand unchanged from previous predictions at 4.2 million barrels per day in 2022.

Total global consumption is expected to reach 100.8 million barrels per day this year.

OPEC predicted Omicron's impact "to be mild and short-lived" but said "uncertainties remain regarding new variants and renewed mobility restrictions, amid an otherwise steady global economic recovery".

Although "supply chain bottlenecks, ongoing trade issues and their impact on industrial and transportation fuel requirements remain key factors of uncertainty", the report said the oil market "is expected to remain well-supported throughout 2022".

Coronavirus Omicron Global demand

Comments

1000 characters

'Robust' oil demand to overcome Omicron threat: OPEC

Concession on SBP board appointment result of negotiations with IMF: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Rupee weakens again as high oil prices dent sentiment

Need to be very alert after terrorist attack in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Oil hits 7-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Abu Dhabi bourse shrugs off attack, Saudi at 15-year high

Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

Read more stories