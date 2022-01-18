ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
FTSE 100 eases on weakness in miners, rate hike jitters

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

London's FTSE 100 dropped on Tuesday, with shares of consumer firms and precious metals' miners leading the decline, while improving employment conditions in the UK and rising US Treasury yields signalled growing bets of tighter monetary policies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.4%. Precious miners and consumer focussed shares Diageo and British American Tobacco were the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.5%.

British employers added a record 184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, showing little signs of a hit from the Omicron variant, taking total staff numbers to 1.4% above their level in February 2020 before the pandemic.

Asian equities and US futures also took a hit after two-year US Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since February 2020 as investors braced for a US rate rise as soon as March.

Among stocks, Rio Tinto fell 0.5% after it forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments, citing tight labour market conditions and production delays.

British online retail platform THG dropped 4% after it said its adjusted core earnings margin would fall short of market expectations due to adverse currency movements.

FTSE 100 index London's stock market London's FTSE 100 index

