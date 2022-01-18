ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Indonesia says 48 coal vessels so far released for export

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia has so far allowed 48 coal export vessels to depart, a senior Trade Ministry official said on Tuesday, although the country's broader coal export ban remains in place until the end of the month.

The world's biggest thermal coal exporter implemented an export ban on Jan. 1 as coal inventories at local power plants were at critically low levels, to avoid widespread outage.

"As of today, 48 vessels have been released from a total of 29 companies," senior official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana told a virtual news briefing.

Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said that once miners fulfilled their so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO), they would be allowed to resume exports.

Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic power worries

"There are many who haven't," Lutfi added.

Authorities have blamed the supply crunch on poor compliance of the DMO policy that requires coal miners to sell 25% of their output to local buyers, with a $70 per tonne price cap for power generators.

Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif last week said, out of 578 coal miners, 47 have exceeded DMO requirements while 32 miners have fulfilled between 75% to 100% of their DMO.

In a separate briefing, Rida Mulyana, a senior official at the energy ministry, said coal stocks at local power plants were "much better" and authorities were cranking up monitoring of the fuels deliveries to generators.

"We supervise the coal shipments right from the loading docks," he said.

"Hopefully, in coming weeks, the power outage risks due to lack of coal supply can be minimised or even avoided altogether."

The energy ministry is targeting that by the end of January, coal inventories at local power plants will be enough for more than 20 days of operation.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian parliamentary committee overseeing energy and mining was scheduled to hold a closed-door hearing with energy officials and state utility firm executives on Tuesday to discuss DMO implementation.

