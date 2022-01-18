ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Abu Dhabi bourse shrugs off attack, Saudi at 15-year high

Reuters Updated 18 Jan, 2022

Abu Dhabi's stock market rebounded on Tuesday, a day after the emirate witnessed a deadly attack, while the Saudi index held steady at its highest level since July 2006.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

The Abu Dhabi index rebounded 0.8%, recovering from the previous session's losses, led by a 2.1% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The attack was more of a minor irritant than a drastic change in the security scenario, according to Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer, Century Financial. The security infrastructure in UAE is pretty robust and this has prevented these kinds of attacks so far, he said.

"Due to this reason, it is improbable that investor sentiment will be impacted."

Dubai's main share index dipped 0.1%, hit by a 1.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.4% decline in budget airliner Air Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.2%, holding steady at its highest in over 15 years, helped by a 4.4% rise in Riyad Bank.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Saudi at 15 year high

Red Sea International surged 10%, the top gainer on the index, following a contract worth more than 60 million riyals ($15.99 million).

Saudi shares are supported by strong oil prices and the market was unaffected by the drone attacks on the UAE, said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2014 as possible supply disruption after attacks in the Mideast Gulf added to an already tight supply outlook.

The Qatari index rose 0.8%, boosted by a 4% increase in Commercial Bank

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 12,194

ABU DHABI up 0.8% to 8,479

DUBAI eased 0.1% to 3,178

QATAR gained 0.8% to 12,571

EGYPT rose 0.1% to 11,876

BAHRAIN dropped 0.3% to 1,811

OMAN was flat at 4,217

KUWAIT lost 0.6% to 8,043

