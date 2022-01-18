ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,675 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 18,558 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,546 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,915 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Reuters Updated 18 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

The "new geopolitical tension added to ongoing signs of tightness across the market," ANZ Research analyst said in a note.

Brent crude futures rose $1.01, or 1.2%, to $87.48 a barrel by 0316 GMT, after earlier hitting a peak of $87.55, their highest since Oct. 29, 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.32, or 1.6%, from Friday's settlement to a three-month high of $85.14 a barrel. Trade on Monday was subdued as it was a US public holiday.

After launching drone and missile strikes which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people, the Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE said it reserved the right to "respond to these terrorist attacks".

UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

CommSec analysts said oil prices were being supported by colder winter temperatures in the northern hemisphere which were driving up demand for heating fuels.

The tight supply-demand balance is unlikely to ease, analysts said, as some producers within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are struggling to pump at their allowed capacities, due to underinvestment and outages, under an agreement with Russia and allies to add 400,000 barrels per day each month.

"That should continue to be supportive for oil and increase talk of triple figure prices," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

