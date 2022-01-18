ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's Nifty 50 drops most in a month as automakers slide

Reuters Updated 18 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index fell the most in a month on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying automakers, IT firms and metal producers in a rout triggered by worries over faster tightening of monetary policy globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index slid 1.07% to 18,113.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.9% to 60,754.86 after touching near three-month highs earlier in the session.

Asian shares also declined as two-year US Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time in almost two years on growing signs that March will be the start of a policy tightening cycle.

"The expectation is of a strong rebound in economic activity and underlying earnings (in India), but at the same time there are concerns around input cost increases, wage costs and interest rates," said Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer at PPFAS Mutual Fund.

Indian shares snap 5-day rally on weak global cues, post weekly gain

"People have looked beyond COVID-19 worries, but they are coming to terms with the quicker pace of rate increases, which has put the brakes on a runaway rally."

Rate hikes are generally seen as negative for riskier assets like equities.

The Nifty and Sensex have made a strong start to 2022, rising more than 10% from the lows hit in December as auto and energy stocks gained despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The indexes are just around 2.5% shy of record highs touched in October, with corporate earnings and the federal budget due next month expected to provide further impetus.

On Tuesday, auto stocks dipped 2.4% after posting strong gains in the previous session. Heavyweight IT stocks slid 1.8%, while metal stocks dropped 2.3%.

The Nifty Bank index was among the sub-indexes that fell the least, closing 0.02% lower.

Nifty 50 component Bajaj Finance fell 1.4% ahead of its third-quarter results.

Investors will also be closely watching a press conference by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman due at 1100 GMT.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

India's Nifty 50 drops most in a month as automakers slide

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases as 5th wave intensifies

Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Rupee weakens again as high oil prices dent sentiment

Need to be very alert, says Sheikh Rashid after Islamabad police attack

Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

At least five injured as blast derails Jaffer Express in Balochistan’s Sibi

Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Read more stories